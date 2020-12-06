COLUMN: Critics fail to understand ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

“I think the themes of this movie are very universal,” Adams said, according to Indiewire.com. “Whether it be generational trauma, whether it be just examining where we come from to understand where we’re going and who we are. I think the universality of the themes of the movie far transcend politics.”

Watching the movie is akin to watching a next-door neighbor slowly self-destruct. We don’t need to know the root causes—don’t want to know—but we’re drawn to the drama, nonetheless. Every story of addiction may have multiple causes, but they get lost in the raw humanity of addiction, poverty, and life itself. In that regard, Howard’s movie is spot on, a simple telling of life’s complex problems—problems not at all unique to rural America.

These same societal issues are associated with inner cities and have been for decades. If this had been a story of poverty, addiction, and an upward climb from any number of American cities, the story itself would be flawed, a movie cliché we’ve seen over and over.