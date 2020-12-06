COLUMN: Critics fail to understand ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

There’s a scene in “Hillbilly Elegy,” a Netflix movie based on the memoirs of J.D. Vance, where the author’s family hears a commotion down the street and runs from their house to investigate. What the young J.D. finds is his mother in a drug-fueled rage being subdued by police officers. As his gruff and plainspoken grandmother attempts to console the youngster, his mother is screaming in the background while being gawked at by neighbors.
That scene is an apt representation of the entire movie. There is a lot of commotion in “Hillbilly Elegy,” a lot of raw emotion, and the audience is left to stare at all of it, just like the Vance family’s neighbors. Don’t get too caught up in the root causes or how the movie may or may not be representative of an entire region or culture, because you’ll miss the point.
The movie, despite being the latest work of director Ron Howard, has received harsh reviews from critics, pundits and assorted know-it-alls. Howard, you may recall, brought us several memorable movies, including “A Beautiful Mind,” “Apollo 13,” and “Cinderella Man.” Glenn Close and Amy Adams are co-stars in “Hillbilly Elegy.”
The story of Vance’s rise from poverty and a dysfunctional family was popularized in his 2016 book of the same name. Vance’s climb from rural Ohio to become a Yale-educated attorney is a compelling read, one filled with the best and worst of humanity, although not always in equal doses.
Howard’s telling of Vance’s story is simple, stark, devoid of excessive posturing or moralizing judgements about the people, the region, or society in general. Instead of assaulting the viewers’ sensibilities with any of these things, Howard allows the flaws and excesses of human nature—human impulses—to tell the story. Mix in the steady upward climb of young J.D., who is shown to give in to his own adolescent impulses several times, and a snapshot of one man’s life is no more than that—a snapshot.
One must ignore the indignation of critics who see the movie in one of two ways, either as a full-blown stereotype of an entire region (Appalachia), or a film lacking the political statement required to explain the dominant issues. The book, notably, did just that, with Vance’s conservative views framing the narrative.
Many critics have railed against the supposed stereotypes of rural America. Two writers with a review
on a website called Cincinatti.com vowed not to watch the movie and encouraged readers to avoid it.
A review on CNN.com trashed the movie as well, for various reasons. One has to wonder if Vance’s political views aren’t having a negative impact on the opinion of critics. Vance, after all, is a semi-regular commentator on Fox News.
Adams, who portrays J.D.’s mother, has defended the film against critics who lament the lack of political overtones. She also indirectly dismisses the regional stereotypes.
“I think the themes of this movie are very universal,” Adams said, according to Indiewire.com. “Whether it be generational trauma, whether it be just examining where we come from to understand where we’re going and who we are. I think the universality of the themes of the movie far transcend politics.”
Watching the movie is akin to watching a next-door neighbor slowly self-destruct. We don’t need to know the root causes—don’t want to know—but we’re drawn to the drama, nonetheless. Every story of addiction may have multiple causes, but they get lost in the raw humanity of addiction, poverty, and life itself. In that regard, Howard’s movie is spot on, a simple telling of life’s complex problems—problems not at all unique to rural America.
These same societal issues are associated with inner cities and have been for decades. If this had been a story of poverty, addiction, and an upward climb from any number of American cities, the story itself would be flawed, a movie cliché we’ve seen over and over.
It is a mistake to dismiss “Hillbilly Elegy” as not representing a large swath of rural America, because it does. Many small towns and communities have been decimated by the loss of industry, by an infestation of drugs, by a hopelessness that, yes, does emanate from much of Howard’s movie. I have a list of a dozen or more friends and acquaintances who have died from drug or alcohol abuse over the last two decades, all from the area where I grew up. It is a very real problem in rural America.
International trade deals that ravaged the textile and furniture industries in rural areas of North Carolina created pockets of “Hillbilly Elegy” across the state and entire country. Porous borders have allowed drugs to flow into these communities for decades.
Conversely, the helping hands of government have created untold cases of dependency in inner cities, where a government check suppresses the traits that lifted J.D. Vance out of his circumstances.
Howard doesn’t explain these things, but, again, a story of human struggle and ultimate success need not be a tale of placing blame, particularly blame with strong political overtones. Many critics nevertheless have insisted on reading into the movie the very messages Howard has avoided. Many seem to be saying that if a movie fails to match their view of the world, then it isn’t valid, isn’t quality movie making.
My suggestion is to Ignore the negative commentary, watch the movie, and decide for yourself. If you want the full story, read the book. Expecting a two-hour movie to address ALL the themes in a 261-page memoir is not realistic.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher
