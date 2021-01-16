COLUMN: Dad knows best

As the year 2021 has unfolded, I have reflected on the wisdom of my father. My dad has offered valuable suggestions to my brother and me. Dad has always been by my side, during times of my own naiveté, and confusion.

More than once, my dad has put his hand on my shoulder and offered this priceless advice, while growing up in his home, as a teenager. It is my pleasure to share it with you:

1. "You don't know who a true friend is, until you ask for help. A friend, in return, will follow through, and do what is necessary to help you."

My real friends have driven me to emergency medical appointments and across town to pick up my vehicle in the shop.

2. "As an athlete, always hustle. Hustle on the field. Hustle off the field. At a retail job, always stay busy."

Dad is right, sports coaches and retail managers do not tolerate laziness or disinterest.

3. "Study and learn as much as you can, both in school and through experience. No one can take away your education."