COLUMN: Defense bill helps Ft. Bragg, region

Working to support Fort Bragg and the soldiers stationed there, as well as their families, is one of my top priorities. As we return to Washington this week, I will continue to ensure Congress understands and supports the priorities of Fort Bragg and our service members.

While our National Defense Authorization Act for our military will not be debated for several months, I was proud to secure a win for Fort Bragg just a few days ago. On July 5, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill I introduced to consolidate Fort Bragg into one federal judicial district. Cosponsored by Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat from Raleigh, this bill will help families at Fort Bragg by ensuring all court cases stemming from the base can be heard in the Eastern District’s nearby courthouse in Fayetteville, as opposed to having to drive up to two hours away to a different district. Securing this law is a reminder that we can still work together to get things done in Washington by putting forward commonsense solutions.

Around our country, inflation, crime, and illegal border crossings continue to rise. We need to get Americans back to work and our kids back in school. As we tackle these problems and many others facing our great country, rest assured I will continue to seek out commonsense and bipartisan solutions to help you and your family. Like Fort Bragg, I believe we can support our economy, our schools, our environment, and our neighborhoods if we work together. I’m honored to be your congressman and will never stop working for you.

Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District which includes Cabarrus and other counties extending east to Fayetteville.