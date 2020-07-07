COLUMN: Democracy is in jeopardy without proper oversight

The current administration at the national level is making a mockery of the foundation of our democracy as envisioned in the Constitution. What has happened to effective checks and balances in the federal government?
When Attorney General Bill Barr acts as the personal attorney for the president, judicial oversight within the Justice Department is greatly diminished. In three years, four inspector generals have been dismissed when legitimate investigations involving White House associates and appointees are being probed for obstruction of justice.
The president is allowed to totally control judges who disagree with his views on a variety of subjects, including immigration bans, personal tax returns required by law, conflicts of interest of financial gains from hotel properties rented out to foreign dignitaries, secret dealings with China on trade deals in exchange for election favors, etc. An inspector general is supposed to be independent of political influence. Not so now.
The latest maneuver was to remove the federally appointed judge in the Southern District of New York and lying about his resignation. Judge Richard Berman just happened to be investigating wrongdoings with the Flynn case and other White House attempts to cover up alleged criminal activities with Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone and others.
Fortunately this will be halted by the two New York senators at the behest of Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Senate Judicial Committee. Judge Berman’s capable assistant will take his place in a rare victory for democracy.
Berman was appointed by a GOP president and has served as an outstanding prosecutor for many years. No person is above the law. Not even the president.
John Bolton’s recent book outlines numerous wrongdoings in the White House by our president, which clearly describe obstruction of justice. Bolton states Vladimir Putin plays Donald Trump like a fiddle, and North Korea is farther along in the development of long-range nuclear weapons. Bolton refused to testify before Congress, when he could have been useful in revealing the truth.
The coronavirus is another example of failure of leadership. The president attributes high rates of infection to increased testing rather than emphasizing measures to reduce the spread of the virus by means of distancing and the wearing of protective masks. Scientific evidence and expert opinon carry little weight in this global crisis as all too often CDC and WHO guidelinges are dismissed for attempts to open up the economy and to carry on massive political rallies in crowded venues.
The so-called Peoples’ House, the House of Representatives, has passed over 200 bills on a bipartisan basis, yet the Mitch McConnell-led Senate has refused to act on them due to personal loyalty to the president.
This obstruction gums up the wheels of democracy to such an extent that the president prevails with little or no oversight, only based upon gut feelings and passion for re-election.
With the forthcoming election, fraud can be eliminated through required mail-in ballots and measures to curtail foreign interference. Four states currently have used mail-in ballots with great success.
There is no credible evidence that it favors one party over the other. By supporting vigorous investigative reporting and fact-checking, the people will be in a far better position to judge what’s good for our now-fragile democracy. In any case, the scales of justice need re-balancing.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired hospital CEO and national consultant for health care quality. He holds a master’s degree in public health and administrative medicine from Columbia University in New York.
