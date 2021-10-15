COLUMN: Democrats don’t know how to fight it and Republicans won’t

My daily walk to and from school in first grade was past the house of the neighborhood bully. Day after day I came home crying. Finally, my mother had enough. “Listen son,” she said. “I don’t like fighting, but I am sick and tired of you coming home every day crying because of that bully. The next time he starts in on you I want you to ball up your fist and hit him in the stomach. Don’t come home crying and complaining anymore.”

I dreaded my walk home that next day and didn’t know if I had enough courage to do what momma said. Sure enough, he came at me. I balled up my fist and punched him in the gut as hard as I could. I was amazed at what happened. He started crying and ran away. We became friends.

Unless I am misjudging current situations many, maybe a majority, are fed up with the continuous bullying, harassment, extortion and attempts to undermine in North Carolina.

This is especially true with our schools. In an Iredell-Statesville school meeting parents angrily smashed a glass door. An Orange County football game was disrupted by White supremacists. The Orange County school board passed a resolution opposing “incidents of hostile and racist behavior,” invoking angry protests from the Proud Boys. The Chairman of the Stanly County school board resigned after receiving death threats.