COLUMN: Denominations can build walls that divide us

“He is the Head of the body made up of his people - that is, his Church - which he began.” (Colossians 1:18)

In an area where we previously lived, a group of pastors began having two community-wide prayer services each year. Interestingly, they didn’t all come from any one denomination.

From those prayer services, they realized that denominations don’t seem to separate us as much as they seem to distance their members from other denominations.

These were truly men of God. The group consisted of some Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Pentecostals. They all realized that a belief in Christ should unite us, not divide us.

Sadly, their efforts continue to go unrecognized. Their last prayer service had fewer than 150 people present. It was held in a Baptist church. Ironically, very few of their own members chose to attend.

At the end of the service, the host pastor spoke and confessed that he joined this group of pastors not only because he believes in the power of prayer, but to also set an example for his own members. He said that that he may not believe exactly what some of these other pastors believe. Then he quickly added “But how can I challenge my members to pray and fellowship with other Christians outside our denominational walls if I don’t?”