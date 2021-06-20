COLUMN: Denominations can build walls that divide us

“He is the Head of the body made up of his people - that is, his Church - which he began.” (Colossians 1:18)
In an area where we previously lived, a group of pastors began having two community-wide prayer services each year. Interestingly, they didn’t all come from any one denomination.
From those prayer services, they realized that denominations don’t seem to separate us as much as they seem to distance their members from other denominations.
These were truly men of God. The group consisted of some Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Pentecostals. They all realized that a belief in Christ should unite us, not divide us.
Sadly, their efforts continue to go unrecognized. Their last prayer service had fewer than 150 people present. It was held in a Baptist church. Ironically, very few of their own members chose to attend.
At the end of the service, the host pastor spoke and confessed that he joined this group of pastors not only because he believes in the power of prayer, but to also set an example for his own members. He said that that he may not believe exactly what some of these other pastors believe. Then he quickly added “But how can I challenge my members to pray and fellowship with other Christians outside our denominational walls if I don’t?”
His words struck a chord with me. As a young man, I frequented lots of different churches in my search for truth. Today, as a born-again Christian writer, I’ve spoken to just about every mainline denomination that exists. Like that young Baptist pastor, I may not have believed the same doctrine they believed, but I’m saved just like those who have also accepted Christ. And I will end up in heaven just like them. As I have said many times before, God is not interested in style. It’s substance that counts.
I have a friend who recounted a conversation she had at a local grocery store. She was speaking to a lady behind her and it wasn’t long before they were talking about the churches they attend. The woman asked my friend if she really believed in some of the beliefs that her church practiced. She said, “Of course I do. Why shouldn’t I? You can find everything we believe in the Bible.”
Abraham Lincoln certainly agreed with my friend’s statement. When Lincoln was president, he attended a Presbyterian church in Washington. However, he wasn’t a member. In fact, Lincoln never joined a church. He believed denominations often frustrated our main charge as Christians, which is to bring others to a saving knowledge of Jesus. In the only public document where he ever gave any personal testimony about his religious views, he said simply, “That I am not a member of any Christian church is true; but I have never denied the truth of the Scripture”.
None of the churches to which we belong denies the truth of the Scripture. But the walls our churches build to fortify biblical truths often separate us so much that we can’t even figure out a way to assemble and pray together. What a shame! There’s so much left for the Church to do.
We exercise our bodies to stay in shape, to help us run the race that’s set before us. We must also exercise our faith by looking not so much as who we are, but what we are. God doesn’t see us as man sees us. So the Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, or Pentecostal in us is not what matters to Him. What really matters is can He see Jesus in us?