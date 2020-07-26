COLUMN: Digging in as a nontraditional supporter of President Trump

Latinos for Trump. In this highly charged political climate, those words are supposed to be meaningless, uttered without a clear understanding of American society. President Donald Trump, his opponents have repeatedly told us, is out to foster a white America, where nonwhites are shoved to the margins and subjugated to the whims of the rich, the white, and, in the opponents' words, the “privileged.”
Richard B., among the first generation of his family to be born in this country, sees it differently. Richard, who asked that I not use his last name, sees support for Trump not in some superficial way, as Trump’s opponents see the world in their knee-jerk reactions to the man. Rather, as a lifelong resident of Texas, he sees support for Trump in meaningful ways, ones that speak to the heart and soul of what made American a beacon of freedom and opportunity.
Richard’s father was a native of Sonora, a Mexican state bordering Arizona and New Mexico. As a teenager, while living near Mexico’s border with California, Richard's father began visiting the United States, finding opportunity as a migrant worker and eventually marrying a Texas native. He was 37 when he earned his citizenship.
“When I was young,” Richard recalls, “I would go to the storage room at our house and see all these books with his writing. Those were his books from where he was taking classes for his citizenship.”
Richard still has the certificate of naturalization his father earned, dated April 22, 1968. His father died of cancer in 1996, but the lessons of responsibility and ethical behavior remain with the 54-year-old Richard.
Today, he hears politicians talk about DACA and free health care and free education for illegal immigrants, and he finds it an affront to men like his father.
“It’s not fair to someone like my dad, who did it the right way,” Richard says of political rhetoric intended to court Hispanic voters. “I don’t think it’s fair when politicians allow people to come here illegally and expect the government to give them free things. My dad was illegal for a while, but he didn’t take handouts.”
His father, Jesus, learned to weld and became a mechanic in south Texas. After being hit by a car in 1979, his family had to rely on food stamps for part of the six months he was out of work.
“He hated doing that,” Richard recalls. “He had his pride.”
Following his family’s lead, Richard was a registered Democrat but became disenchanted with the party during the Bill Clinton years.
“We were raised to be Democrats,” Richard says of himself and four older siblings. “My parents were always Democrats. It was a cultural thing. Hispanics always voted Democrat, but at the time, the Democrats were not as twisted as they are now.
“When Clinton was in office — I didn’t like the Clintons to begin with — you had the thing with Monica Lewinsky, and he went on television and lied. Along that time, I knew I couldn’t do Democrats anymore.”
He says he became a supporter of President George W. Bush during his two terms but became equally dissatisfied with the younger Bush’s political opportunism, particularly regarding a border wall.
“I have a friend who works for the U.S. Border Patrol,” Richard recalls, “and we were riding along near the border and he told me, ‘Here’s the wall Bush built.’ But it ended abruptly, where you could just walk around it. I said, 'You mean he intends to finish it?' He said, 'No, that’s it.'”
It was cable network CNN that dealt the death blow to any middle-of-the-road political tendencies Richard might have harbored. As a self-proclaimed CNN junkie, where he says at one time he received all of his news, Richard watched a Trump news conference where the first-year president was addressing border security. When he tuned in to watch CNN’s analysis of Trump’s talk, he was shocked at how his words were misrepresented.
“CNN said that Trump was saying all Mexicans were criminals, but he didn’t say that — no he didn’t. I watched that news conference in its entirety.”
“Trump, his big push on the border wall, is good,” Richard continues. “I’m glad he started talking about it, and at the time I thought, well, he’s just talking. Then he started building it and I’m like, yeah, that’s what we need.”
His fondness for our current president goes back to the days when Trump had his own television show. Initially a Ted Cruz supporter during the 2016 election cycle, Richard gravitated toward Trump as Cruz faded from contention.
As a gun collector, Richard is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. He also likes the law-and-order stance of Trump.
“I’ve been watching Donald Trump for years and watching what he’s done for some of the communities he’s been involved with,” Richard says. “I liked the guy because he was straightforward, straight to the point. He didn’t hold anything back, didn’t make excuses.
“I can go back a few years and say that I realized what this country needed was not a politician to run the country but a businessman. This goes back to (former presidential candidate) Ross Perot, but he didn’t have the strong personality that Trump walks around with. Perot was a good businessman, but he didn’t have what it takes to be a leader. When Trump announced, I had a feeling he would make it. Call it a premonition or whatever. But I was still a Cruz man.”
Richard works in the home improvement industry, providing estimates in the field and managing ongoing projects from his home just south of Dallas. His desire to protect his identity in this column was to avoid jeopardizing his career.
While employed with a major hardware chain, he and his five-person family lived in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas, where he was born and grew up. As part of his job with the hardware chain, he commuted from there to Mexico for five years, drawing on the Spanish that was his first language as a child.
Today, he estimates that part of south Texas is still 80% Democrat. Nonetheless, he says, there is a conservative-leaning segment of the Hispanic population around Dallas-Fort Worth, stating that it is “hit and miss, maybe 50-50” in terms of support for Trump.
Recently he wore a “Latinos for Trump” hat in public and was surprised at the positive feedback he received.
However, as a member of several Latino forums supporting Trump online, he says the negative feedback from the anti-Trump left sometimes gets nasty.
“When you start using facts, throwing facts at them and they know it, they start throwing the F-bomb and cussing,” he says. “If you can’t hear and respect what I have to say, then we don’t need to be talking.”
Latinos for Trump, indeed.
Larry Cothren is a former newspaper and magazine editor who currently teaches marketing at the high school level.
