COLUMN: Dissecting more foolishness from the NY Times

If the Republican Party is worth anything going forward — absent Donald Trump — then its mantra should be to protect traditional American values. This is not a matter of obstructing for the sake of obstruction — based primarily on the dislike of someone — but a matter of obstructing for the sake of what is essential to the soul of this country. Are you listening, Mitch McConnell?

Dems actually got that one right in terms of their slogan — it is a battle for the soul of this country. That includes the values, traditions, rules and system of governance that took this country to the pinnacle of freedom and individual opportunity.

Restoring faith in democracy

“With the perspective of time, the Trump era is likely to be viewed as an extended stress test for the American experiment. The president did his best to undermine the nation’s democratic foundations. They were shaken, but they did not break. Mr. Trump exposed their vulnerabilities but also their strength. It now falls to Mr. Biden to improve and safeguard those foundations, to help restore faith in our democracy and ourselves — to make America greater than ever before.” — NY Times