COLUMN: Diversity and the Christian

“I find it surprising that you can find a home for a Zen Buddhist, but you cannot find a place for a column that seeks to develop Christian character, especially when over half of your audience is Christian. Thanks for letting me vent.”

Sometimes, Christians have to take a stand even at the expense of appearing to stand in opposition to diversity. I knew that my note to the editor might be misunderstood. After all, he just turned my column down and I was disappointed. But God convicted me all week about their column. So, in spite of what he might have thought about my motives, I had to let him know that at that time most residents in the Atlanta metropolitan area didn’t believe what the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was printing. I decided to move over and let God handle it.

The Bible tells us a story much different story than the author who wrote that column. If makes a big difference what spiritual practice we choose. In fact, God himself in the Person of Jesus Christ told us, “I am the gate. Those who come in through me will be saved.” (John 10:9)

The truth is the author of that column (and anyone else who believes what he wrote) is going to hell because Jesus also said, "You can enter God's Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for the many who choose the easy way.” (Matthew 7:13)

I am glad that we live in a country that celebrates diversity. But be sure that what you believe about the Lord doesn’t get all clouded up in the name of diversity. Yes, diversity gives us an opportunity to learn to appreciate and respect the differences among us, but it also brings unbelievers right to our front doors. And there couldn’t be a better time to set the record straight during the events in the world today.