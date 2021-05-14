COLUMN: Do we even need a board of elections when we have the legislature?

We previously allowed absentee ballots to be counted if postmarked on election day and received within three days of the vote. Seldom have these absentee ballots received after election day changed an election outcome. By law they can’t be counted until after the polls close, so it was frequently a day or so before absentee totals were reported. Besides, election outcomes are not official until the elections are certified, which can be as many as 17 days after the vote.

Legislative leadership was incensed, claiming the SBOE had no legal right to make such a settlement and lawmakers went to court to object. Attorneys for the General Assembly presented oral and written arguments in opposition, however the US Supreme court upheld the settlement. Now lawmakers are just before passing a law saying only the legislature can settle future court cases. Not only do they strip the SBOE of authority to enforce rules and laws, but they almost guarantee future lawsuits and delays.

Our legislature should have joined us in applauding our SBOE for their oversight of an election during the worst health crisis in a century, an election where voting reached modern-day record levels and where elections were safe and well run, with practically no challenges of impropriety or problems. Instead, they launched a purely partisan political power play that moves them from just making laws into administering them.