COLUMN: Do we have the energy?

Environmentalists and tourism advocates have raised objections to the new wind farms, but a visualization demonstration on January 28th quelled the opposition of many, who agreed the turbines are little more than tiny specks on the horizon. “I don’t think, personally, that it would affect our tourism,” said Caswell Beach Town Commissioner Dan O’Neill. The federal Energy Information Administration says the turbines create fewer effects on the environment than may other sources.

We cannot rule out increasing nuclear power generation, especially since it is carbon-free. New technologies, including SMR, the small modular reactor, are less expensive to build and operate. And it will many years before we no are no longer dependent on natural gas, even though it is a fossil fuel product and has emission issues.

A Stanford research project said that if we completely shifted to renewable energy in North Carolina by 2050 we would stabilize our electrical grid 100 percent of the time. Such a move would create some 200,000 full-time jobs more than lost, save 1,600 lives from air pollution, and reduce annual energy costs by 52 percent. Most agree it is a desirable goal but a long time before materialization.

The bottom line is that we need to emphasize wind, water and the sun to have the energy we need for the future. Do we have the energy to produce the energy we need?

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com