COLUMN: Do you want to eat enough plastic each week to make a credit card?

Tiny invisible plastic acts like a clean-up sponge in the environment. This sounds good until you eat the sponge. When you swallow these invisible plastic pieces, you bring those poisons into your body.

You not only consume plastic, you excrete it. One study involved volunteers who donated their human waste for examination. The scientists found 30 pieces of micro-plastic of in every teaspoon of solid waste examined.

The bottom line is that we have an uncontrolled industrial process that is creating a health risk for every citizen on earth.

The entire world’s plastic production in 2018 was around 100 pounds for every citizen of the world, and the rate of production is doubling every 11 years. Plastic lasts around 450 years in the environment. So much plastic is now in the oceans that six floating dumps are so large (and growing) that they are visible from satellites looking down on the earth.

A less direct but equally important issue is the contribution plastics make to climate change. In 2019, the production and incineration of plastic was calculated to produce an amount of greenhouse gasses equivalent of the emissions from 189 five-hundred-megawatt coal power plants.