COLUMN: Don't be afraid to unlock your inner poet

I enjoy reading and writing poetry. All types. I find writing poetry to be relaxing, although sometimes challenging. I don't look for a theme, I let it jump out from behind me, when I least expect it! It's amusing to me, to see a blank paper eventually light up like the colors of a kaleidoscope, embedded in imagery and passion.
I consider myself fortunate. I had my first poem published as a high school student, September 16, 1982. The next poem that I submitted was published in an anthology, a few years later.
My success flourished. However, in early 2020, I submitted a poem to a magazine, and received my first rejection letter. I celebrated this rejection letter. I didn't feel "rejected' at all. It was a personal growth experience for me, as a writer.
Upon reflection, of this letter, I had taken the initiative to write a poem. A poem that I was proud of. A poem that I was grateful to share with a professional editorial staff. People with literary expertise allotted the time to read my poem.
Yes, I was turned down, in a professional manner. Yes, I was encouraged to submit my piece elsewhere, where it would possibly be a better fit. And yes, I proficiently became acquainted with the updated submission guidelines for poetry.
If you write poetry, do not keep your treasures locked in a diary, at the bottom of your closet. Editors like to read poetry that makes them say, "Wow!" Avid readers are eager to feel satiated by a variety of subject matters, with new perceptions and perspectives.
Do your poems utilize simile and metaphor? Do they elicit emotion? Do your words set the stage for a beautiful scene, or relate an unforgettable time in your life?
I encourage you to share your creativity with other people. Public libraries have a network of published writers, who host writing workshops for writers at all levels of experience.
Or maybe, like me, you’ll just take the plunge, and submit your poetry to reputable literary publications. Whatever you decide: Keep Writing!
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.