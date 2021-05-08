COLUMN: Don't be afraid to unlock your inner poet

I enjoy reading and writing poetry. All types. I find writing poetry to be relaxing, although sometimes challenging. I don't look for a theme, I let it jump out from behind me, when I least expect it! It's amusing to me, to see a blank paper eventually light up like the colors of a kaleidoscope, embedded in imagery and passion.

I consider myself fortunate. I had my first poem published as a high school student, September 16, 1982. The next poem that I submitted was published in an anthology, a few years later.

My success flourished. However, in early 2020, I submitted a poem to a magazine, and received my first rejection letter. I celebrated this rejection letter. I didn't feel "rejected' at all. It was a personal growth experience for me, as a writer.

Upon reflection, of this letter, I had taken the initiative to write a poem. A poem that I was proud of. A poem that I was grateful to share with a professional editorial staff. People with literary expertise allotted the time to read my poem.

Yes, I was turned down, in a professional manner. Yes, I was encouraged to submit my piece elsewhere, where it would possibly be a better fit. And yes, I proficiently became acquainted with the updated submission guidelines for poetry.