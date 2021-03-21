COLUMN: Easier to walk across border than into the Capitol

There is a heartbreaking crisis on our southern border, and it’s getting worse.

In Washington, Nancy Pelosi and the liberals in Congress hide behind a massive wall with razor wire. Yet under President Biden - our border is wide open.

In fact, right now it’s easier to walk across our southern border than it is to walk into our U.S. Capitol building. That’s wrong.

While the Biden administration refuses to call it a crisis - even as they deploy FEMA to assist at the border - the facts are clear. Illegal border crossings are up 28% since January and 174% from the same time last year. This surge is leading to heartbreaking conditions in border facilities that have reached as high as 729% capacity. Unfortunately, this crisis is entirely self-made.

Some of President Biden’s first actions included overturning policies that worked under President Trump, ending border wall construction, halting deportations and reinstating catch and release.

President Biden also promised illegal immigrants free government health care during the campaign and literally encouraged immigrants to “surge to the border” if elected. It is no wonder why we are seeing the tragic and dangerous surge occurring at our border.