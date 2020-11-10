COLUMN: Eight factors shaped NC elections

RALEIGH — Over the course of 34 years penning a column on North Carolina politics and public policy, I’ve seen it all.

Or so I thought. Until 2020 came along.

It’s not that I proffered a passel of bad predictions for which I must now do penance. After pegging many races wrong in 2016, I was more guarded in my prognostications this year. And the picks I offered — that Donald Trump would win North Carolina but not re-election, that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis would secure a second term, and North Carolina Republicans would retain their General Assembly and Council of State majorities — proved to be pleasingly precise.

Rather, I just think we have never before seen so many fascinating trends come together in such a compelling electoral performance.

Speaking of performance, perhaps you’ve noticed that I peppered the first few paragraphs of this column with words beginning with “p.” That’s p for politics, of course. And after pondering the election results a bit more, I have prepared a list of eight factors, each beginning with the same letter, that helped shape the outcomes.