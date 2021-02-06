COLUMN: Elliott's mischievous smile

I met Elliott and his family, before they moved to Charlotte. Elliott was clever, and had a sense of humor, with impeccable timing, that made family get-togethers interesting. This child had a smile, that when you looked at him, you were never quite sure what would happen next.

This blond haired child was never afraid to speak his mind. At Thanksgiving, when he shared an off-colored joke at the dinner table, I don't know who was more embarrassed, his mother, my mother, or me! .

Another time, our families had supper at a local restaurant. Elliott mentioned to the male server, "Sir, you look just like the actor who plays Luke Spencer, on ABC's General Hospital!" The waiter's face turned the color of the marinara sauce that he served us over baked ziti.

.

As a child, Elliott liked attention. He enjoyed being in front of the camera.

My friend could be everything from charming to uncouth and everywhere in between. .

Our families visited each other at the lake for cookouts. Elliott made sure that no one was left out. Elliott was likeable, and a friend to everyone. He was also proficient at water skiing.