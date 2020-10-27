COLUMN: Encounter with a coral snake

Remember the old rhymes and sayings we learned as kids that would help us through life? You know, things like “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Or “I’m rubber; you are glue; bounced off me and stuck to you?” Well, maybe not that one.
There was one that I believe I learned in Scouts. We were studying venomous snakes of our area. We went over the cottonmouth and copperhead, of course. They were the most prevalent where I lived. We also learned of the couple of species of rattlesnakes in the Carolinas. And then we were taught about the only snake on the list that wasn’t a pit viper.
It was interesting because, as we learned of this anomaly, one was brought out to us. It looked exactly like what we were being told was one of the snakes we should be most aware of. Except, it wasn’t. Although it looked just like what we saw in the photo, there was one variation. And we were taught a rhyme to help us differentiate the one that was in front of us that was considered a good snake, and the one that could kill us in one swift bite.
I needed that saying this past week.
I was in Georgia on a photoshoot of a vacant property. The underbrush was somewhat dense and there was a floor of pine straw and pine twigs throughout. Several rotted limbs and logs were scattered about as well. The ground itself was loose, white sand, so every step seemed as though you were trying to walk across an air mattress.
That is when I saw it. A red, black and yellow striped snake about 2 feet long and slightly larger than my thumb in diameter.
Quickly my mind ran back some 40 years, bringing back that day in Connie Fontanini’s house at our Scout meeting, and the rhyme came to me: “Black meets yellow, he’s a deadly fellow. Red meets black, he’s a friend of Jack.”
This particular specimen was red, yellow, black, yellow, red, yellow, black and so forth in a continuing pattern. It was the first time I ever saw a live, in my presence, coral snake. For whatever reason, my brain also seemed to think since it was a coral snake that it should be among the coral in the ocean. When I used to scuba dive, I often would be on the lookout for moray eels and coral snakes. You know, because my adolescent mind burned those fears into my head.
Yet here was a coral snake in the pine thicket. Which, of course, is exactly where it should be. That is a coral snake’s habitat, not the ocean deep, hovering around clown fish and flowing seaweed.
Also, it didn’t chase me like I envisioned, either. It wasn’t after me for a meal. It was just crawling to a different rotten stump, either trying to find some more insects, or trying to hide from me.
Those old rhymes do come in handy. Oh, and the one — “Step on a crack, break your mama’s back” — well, it would do good to pay attention to that one as well.
I’m sorry, Mom.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!