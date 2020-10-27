COLUMN: Encounter with a coral snake

Remember the old rhymes and sayings we learned as kids that would help us through life? You know, things like “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Or “I’m rubber; you are glue; bounced off me and stuck to you?” Well, maybe not that one.

There was one that I believe I learned in Scouts. We were studying venomous snakes of our area. We went over the cottonmouth and copperhead, of course. They were the most prevalent where I lived. We also learned of the couple of species of rattlesnakes in the Carolinas. And then we were taught about the only snake on the list that wasn’t a pit viper.

It was interesting because, as we learned of this anomaly, one was brought out to us. It looked exactly like what we were being told was one of the snakes we should be most aware of. Except, it wasn’t. Although it looked just like what we saw in the photo, there was one variation. And we were taught a rhyme to help us differentiate the one that was in front of us that was considered a good snake, and the one that could kill us in one swift bite.

I needed that saying this past week.