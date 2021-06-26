COLUMN: End the story with emphasis

A few summers ago, I attended a writing workshop led by a celebrated, southern writer. This workshop was so worthwhile to me, that it changed my writing style.

The workshop leader encouraged the room full of aspiring writers to save the most powerful information of the writing piece for the conclusion. The gentleman inspired us to work on building up the reader's anticipation.

As I listened to this writer's point of view, he alluded to well-known (and loved) books and movies, with strong conclusions.

I became confused. Earlier in my career, I had been taught that the most appealing, attention-grabbing part of a narrative, in particular, is the beginning. The beginning sentence, or paragraph, like a fishing pole, is utilized to be a "hook" to lure a person to read a piece.

I brazenly questioned this gentleman in person, about a strong beginning vs. a strong ending. I pondered his reference- supporting response for days. I even sent him an erudite, formally written email defending what I thought to be true: that the beginning of a story should be stronger than its conclusion.

Folks, I was wrong. This workshop leader knew what he was talking about!