COLUMN: End the story with emphasis

A few summers ago, I attended a writing workshop led by a celebrated, southern writer. This workshop was so worthwhile to me, that it changed my writing style.
The workshop leader encouraged the room full of aspiring writers to save the most powerful information of the writing piece for the conclusion. The gentleman inspired us to work on building up the reader's anticipation.
As I listened to this writer's point of view, he alluded to well-known (and loved) books and movies, with strong conclusions.
I became confused. Earlier in my career, I had been taught that the most appealing, attention-grabbing part of a narrative, in particular, is the beginning. The beginning sentence, or paragraph, like a fishing pole, is utilized to be a "hook" to lure a person to read a piece.
I brazenly questioned this gentleman in person, about a strong beginning vs. a strong ending. I pondered his reference- supporting response for days. I even sent him an erudite, formally written email defending what I thought to be true: that the beginning of a story should be stronger than its conclusion.
Folks, I was wrong. This workshop leader knew what he was talking about!
I have had opportunities to do a great deal of writing, and public speaking since this workshop. Now, I believe that it is necessary (and sometimes mandatory) for the success of a story, to conclude with a memorable ending in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. This theory has been essential to both the development of my stories, and my professional growth as a writer.
Today, I usually conclude most of my essays with humor, metaphor, simile, personification, thought-provoking questions, shock, and surprise.
My own work currently reflects this writer's valuable insight. My stories have been lauded, applauded, and greatly appreciated by people of all backgrounds.
Who is this gentleman, the writing workshop leader, who assisted me in becoming a better writer? I am grateful to the long time Charlotte Observer columnist and memoir book author, Mr. Tommy Tomlinson.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Please contact Robyn: Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com