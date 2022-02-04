COLUMN: Ending rigged elections

Here’s my spin on how the Supremes will rule. There are 4 Democrats and 3 Republicans on the highest court. Many speculate the verdict will come down along party lines. I’m not so sure. There will likely be little argument among the 7 that the maps are partisan. The question is whether they are unconstitutional. Plaintiffs must do a better job in making their case than they did with the three-judge panel, showing that in addition to being unfair, they disadvantage minority voters and violate the whole-county mandate of our Constitution. If they can effectively argue those points, there is a chance they will get a verdict throwing out the maps.

If the maps are overturned, I hope our justices will following the example of Virginia. There the Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional and picked two experts - one from each party – to come up with maps that were more representative and fairer. The results have received praise and criticism from both parties, a signal they must be fairer.

Legislators picking voters instead of voters picking their representatives has gone too far and needs to change. This court has the opportunity to once-and-for-all declare that history doesn’t need to repeat itself and there must be a better way to draw districts. If they do so, the Newby court will have a revered place in our state’s history. It’s time to end rigged elections.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com