COLUMN: Enough already concerning the unvaccinated

Like with much in the public sphere these days, the truth gets murkier and murkier as pundits and talking heads repeat the same old tired nonsense day after day.

The column referenced above is dismissive of the passion others have demonstrated in refusing the vaccine. There are numerous examples of people putting their careers at stake over their refusal to be vaccinated. That alone should speak volumes about the perceived risk associated with the vaccine. That is not misinformation—it is caution born of risk calculation.

Yet the columnist bid good-bye and good riddance to those who have surrendered their careers rather than get vaccinated. He continued:

“Not to minimize any of this. A few weeks ago, a hospital in upstate New York announced it would have to ‘pause’ delivering babies because of resignations among its maternity staff. So the threat of difficult ramifications is certainly real. But on the plus side, your quitting goes a long way toward purging us of the gullible, the conspiracy-addled, the logic-impaired and the stubbornly ignorant. And that’s not nothing.”

If someone has concerns about the vaccine, commentators have no moral obligation—or expertise—to condemn that individual. The columnist’s flurry of gibberish should have been an embarrassment to his editors.