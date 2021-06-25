COLUMN: Everything’s Grape in North Carolina

I was thirsty to learn why almost 2 million tourists a year come to sample and buy our wines. Looking at the map you figure out it would take the better part of a year to visit all 200, but as a first taste we decided to sample wineries in the Yadkin Valley and were fortunate to have experienced guides (our son and daughter-in-law) choose three from among the 48 in that region. Jones von Drehle was picked because of their focus on classic European (especially French) style wines, Raffaldini Vineyards for their Tuscan influence of wines and Shelton Vineyards, the largest family-owned estate winery in our state. Each had acres and acres of vineyards, inviting tourist centers for tasting, along with entertainment venues. Go to https://www.ncwine.org to learn more about the many other outstanding wineries from all sections of our state. Go see for yourself.