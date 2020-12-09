COLUMN: Face the facts – Trump lost

After numerous vote re-counts in all of the swing states, no significant fraud has been found in any state audited.

Secretary of State officials have certified the results and governors have signed them accordingly. Joe Biden, President-elect has won the popular vote by about 7 million voters.

The high level Security Chief for election accuracy and safety has been fired by President Trump because he declared the election to be safe and accurate. Donald Trump appointed him, and he has been a life-long Republican. Now his family is receiving death threats.

Only 27 out of 149 GOP Congressional members assert that Joe Biden was the clear and obvious winner.

Our democracy is being threatened by those who embrace false conspiracy theories of rigged elections, wide spread fraud, etc. A peaceful transfer of power needs to be accomplished as soon as possible for the virus control and international security.

Elections have consequences, and every vote, pro or con should be counted. Alternative facts should not be published or supported by a Trump following in the U.S. Senate. It is ironic that GOP gains in the legislature were not questioned, nor were governorships. Many of these were close elections.