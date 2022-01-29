 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMN: Familiarity breeds bittersweet nostalgia
COLUMN: Familiarity breeds bittersweet nostalgia

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Do you know what a doppelganger is? It's a person who appears to look identical to another person, without being biologically related to them.

By happenstance, last Friday, I noticed the doppelgangers of two of my friends, Tricia and then Bryant.

I noticed a doppelganger of Tricia while relaxing in a cozy lobby of a hair salon. The wind seemed to blow in a woman, through the door, with a familiar upbeat attitude and a raspy voice. She seemed to be the same age, height and had similar facial expressions. She even had the same shoulder-length brunette, curly hair, as Tricia.

A few hours later, I entered a Walmart as an attractive older man was leaving. The doppelganger was of my friend, Bryant. He was holding a heavy box of groceries in his muscular arms. His set-back eyes and smile startled me. The resemblance to Bryant was intriguing!

It has been amusing to me, throughout my life, to see new people who resemble family members, high school and college classmates, former work supervisors, and yes, of course, past love interests of mine. I smile in bittersweet nostalgia, as I remember family and school reunions, holiday parties, and dinner dates.

However, if I ever see a doppelganger of my wicked Algebra 2 11th grade teacher, I will step firmly on the gas pedal of life, and not look back.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin writes about the unsung heroes who make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor.

