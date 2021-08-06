COLUMN: Fed up yet? Ready to start a third party?

I’ve been involved in North Carolina politics more than 50 years as a reporter, columnist, campaign chairman and, over the past 21 years, as producer and moderator of a statewide political television talk show. Because I’ve been around for a while and am known, people often speak to me.

Early in their conversation they invariably tell me how disgusted they are with the state of politics in our state. They are tired of the hyper partisan, vindictive, name-calling, ugliness and falsehoods. Their angst is directed at both parties, which they believe are dominated by extreme factions. People who want to see our state working together and moving forward believe North Carolina is as stagnant and politically divided as the federal government. What can they do, they want to know?

They are right. The political climate in our state gets worse all the time. Clearly the parties and their leadership won’t or can’t change unless forced to do so. They need some new competition; since we are a “purple state,” that competition should advocate more moderate positions. I believe it is time we form a third political party in North Carolina. I would suggest calling it the Moderate or Common-Sense Party but am certainly open to a better name.