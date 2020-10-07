COLUMN: Fighting for America

In those places and others like them, white people were not ashamed of their race or status. They did not have to give way to other kinds of people. It was their country, their America, a place worth fighting for.

Today, many Americans would fight for this kind of America. To keep it or to get it back.

What they want is a leader who understands their version of America. They want someone who will stand up for them and for their America. If that someone will fight for them, they will be loyal to him.

If he is their champion, they will overlook every flaw, every lie, every broken promise, every scam.

And they will fight for him until the end and afterwards. At the voting places and in the streets, if necessary.

You may not like the Proud Boys of “Stand back, and stand by.” But understand that they are ready to fight for their version of America.

They and others who love that version are not going to abandon their champion, whether he is right or wrong, sick or well, election winner or election loser.

