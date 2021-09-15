COLUMN: Filling of God’s spirit

Although I believe in women's rights, I never want to see the mother's role in the home degraded. One National Organization for Women (NOW) member came home from a meeting and her five-year-old daughter told her she wanted to be a nurse when she grew up. The mom’s reply was you don't have to settle on being a nurse you can be a doctor, the president of a company, or even the President of the United States of America. Remember you can be what you want to be. The little girl replied, then I want to be a horse.
I contend that the most important thing that both women and men should be is what God wants them to be. We need God's power so that we can reach our full potential for His Kingdom.
There is a goldmine of resources awaiting each Christian who yield themselves to God and allows Him control. He enters into each Christian at time of conversion and fills them for service, but when we do not let Him have control, we do not lose Him but forfeit the power that He gives. "For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body -- whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free-- and have all been made to drink into one Spirit” (1 Cor. 12:13, NKJV). Remember there is one
Baptism but many fillings.
The Apostle Paul tells Christians, “Therefore do not be foolish. but understand what the Lord’s will is. And do not get drunk on wine, for that is debauchery (drunkenness). Instead, be filled with the Spirit” (Eph. 5:17-18, NKJV). This verse compares being filled with the Spirit to a person getting drunk with alcohol whereby letting the alcohol have control of the being. Filling of the Spirit does not mean to actually fill but to allow God to have full control of our life.
The signs of living in the Spirit are evident. Joy will fill the person and you want to glorify God with psalms, hymns and spiritual songs. The Spirit will lead the person in giving thanks to God in all things. To recognize Christ provides the power to do their tasks.
They submit to one another. There is no longer my side but what is best for Christ and His Church. They have no time to argue over menial things. They are on a higher realm doing God's business.
Once you have accepted the Spirit of God and all the gifts thereto you were included in Christ when you heard the truth, the gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were marked in Him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit. Your thinking and actions have become God centered and filled with joy.
At one of the churches we attended the worship leader closed the Sunday morning services with a chorus with these words “Holy Spirit flow through me. Holy Spirit flow through me, and make my life what it ought to be. Holy Spirit flow through me.” I always considered it as a prayer for God’s Spirit to lead me in my actions as I returned to the world I had to walk each day.