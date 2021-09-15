COLUMN: Filling of God’s spirit

Although I believe in women's rights, I never want to see the mother's role in the home degraded. One National Organization for Women (NOW) member came home from a meeting and her five-year-old daughter told her she wanted to be a nurse when she grew up. The mom’s reply was you don't have to settle on being a nurse you can be a doctor, the president of a company, or even the President of the United States of America. Remember you can be what you want to be. The little girl replied, then I want to be a horse.

I contend that the most important thing that both women and men should be is what God wants them to be. We need God's power so that we can reach our full potential for His Kingdom.

There is a goldmine of resources awaiting each Christian who yield themselves to God and allows Him control. He enters into each Christian at time of conversion and fills them for service, but when we do not let Him have control, we do not lose Him but forfeit the power that He gives. "For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body -- whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free-- and have all been made to drink into one Spirit” (1 Cor. 12:13, NKJV). Remember there is one

Baptism but many fillings.