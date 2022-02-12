COLUMN: Find the truth to save our democracy

The House of Representatives is doing its job by investigating the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th, 2020. It was a major insult to the Constitution and to democracy of our country. Not since 1812 did we have such an attack by domestic terrorists of our own country.
Rather than pursing justice, the GOP is censuring Representatives Chaney and Kinzinger for participating in the investigation. Countless suspects in the riots were insiders from the Trump campaign to overthrow the legitimate Presidential election.
Even now about 62% of GOP voters still think Joe Biden is not the legitimate President. Key participants in the insurrection have been subpoenaed. Very few have elected to appear before the Investigating Committee, and other instigators are pleading the 5th Amendment. It's obvious they have a lot to hide by refusing to participate. They continue to think that the laws do not apply to them. Facts become irrelevant as they attempt to revise history to their liking.
It may take decades to erase the damage to our democracy. It is rapidly becoming a choice between autocracy and democracy in the world's power structure. There are real dangers in vesting too much power in the Executive branch of government. A workable checks and balances system is the fairest way to assure a representative government.
The GOP has a hit an all time low. They are setting up statewide laws designed to weaken Board of Election officials and Secretaries of State from overseeing the safe and fair election procedures.
With little or no fraud found in our past elections, the GOP insists upon solving a problem that does not exist. The Voting Rights bill was defeated by GOP legislators. This takes power away from the people, and it substitutes state legislatures as the final arbitrators of voting results. Efforts are already underway to reduce secure drop boxes, limits on early voting, curtailment of absentee ballots and mail in ballots.
Gerrymandering continues to be a problem in state by state redistricting maps. Politicians stack and crack districts to their political advantage. Even the highly conservative Supreme Court agrees that most are unfair and/or un constitutional. The previous President has even gone so far as to suggest pardoning the treasonous attackers on the Capital should he make a return term as President.
We can not afford to allow the white supremacists and uneducated factions of rural America to continue to dictate our national policies through misinformation tactics and false claims. Sooner or latter the truth will be revealed to the benefit of the fair minded majority. The sooner this happens the better. At least we have good investigative reporting in the mainstream media.
LeRoy Deabler of Concord is a retired Hospital CEO and national healthcare consultant.