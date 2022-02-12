COLUMN: Find the truth to save our democracy

The House of Representatives is doing its job by investigating the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th, 2020. It was a major insult to the Constitution and to democracy of our country. Not since 1812 did we have such an attack by domestic terrorists of our own country.

Rather than pursing justice, the GOP is censuring Representatives Chaney and Kinzinger for participating in the investigation. Countless suspects in the riots were insiders from the Trump campaign to overthrow the legitimate Presidential election.

Even now about 62% of GOP voters still think Joe Biden is not the legitimate President. Key participants in the insurrection have been subpoenaed. Very few have elected to appear before the Investigating Committee, and other instigators are pleading the 5th Amendment. It's obvious they have a lot to hide by refusing to participate. They continue to think that the laws do not apply to them. Facts become irrelevant as they attempt to revise history to their liking.