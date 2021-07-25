COLUMN: Finding help in the words of Apostle Paul

“O wretched man that I am!” (Romans 7:24)

I’ve learned the hard way that one of the chapters I need to read more frequently in the Bible is Romans 7. That is where the Apostle Paul declares that he is as wretched as they come. It’s a brutally honest declaration. Interestingly, he wrote it years after his Damascus Road salvation experience with Jesus!

Many of us don’t see ourselves the way the Apostle Paul saw himself when he wrote this letter to the Church at Rome. However, the truth is we are no different.

Recently, I had this epiphany. It tumbled me to a spiritual place where I have not been in some time. It was good medicine for me. However, I am still frightened by the experience and freely admit that I have not yet overcome the spiritual low point that came with it.

What happened? One of my best friends blew up about things I had said in the past. I was stunned and brought to tears. I never meant to hurt anyone with my words, but the damage was so obvious. After a night of deep reflection, I sent a text to my wife who was out of town: “What do you do”, I asked her, “when you realize you are not the man you thought you were”?