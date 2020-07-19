COLUMN: Five takeaways from the impact of COVID-19

Now that we are in the midst of one of the weirdest summers we’ll likely ever experience, when we are more concerned with face masks at the post office than we are with vacations, a few reflections on the previous six months are in order. Here are five.
» Power trips. As this column previously mentioned, the ease with which we have allowed government to dictate the minor details of our daily lives is worth considering. There’s nothing like a good crisis — particularly a health scare — to foment the passions of politicians and bureaucrats, particularly those who see the opportunity for a power grab.
Many of us assumed that COVID-19 would be past the peak by now, that we would have emerged from the pandemic all the better, having learned a few valuable lessons. That is not how it unfolded, however, despite being told that we merely needed to flatten the curve by social distancing, wearing masks, shuttering schools, and shutting down much of our economy.
What we have, instead, is a lot of bickering, grandstanding, finger-pointing and continued requests for sacrifices on the part of Americans. When will it end?
Not soon, according to hysterical politicians determined to maintain control over the populace, and media members cheering them on. We’ve seen it all around the country, from overreaching governors and mayors to assorted do-gooders, and small-business owners have caught the worst of it.
Nonetheless, there are those who offer opposing views, particularly regarding the opening of schools.
Scott Atlas, a medical doctor and expert on health care in general as a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, recently tweeted the following:
“Schools are essential businesses, aren’t they? (The American Association of Pediatrics) says it’s extremely harmful to keep them closed. Kids have nearly zero risk from COVID-19 and rarely transmit to adults, proven by data from all over the world. Closing schools denies science.”
Two experts, Dr. Benjamin Lee and Dr. William Raszka, were also clear on the topic. Writing in Pediatrics, an online publication of the American Association of Pediatrics, they concluded by stating:
“Therefore, serious consideration should be paid toward strategies that allow schools to remain open, even during periods of COVID-19 spread. In doing so, we could minimize the potentially profound adverse social, developmental and health costs that our children will continue to suffer until an effective treatment or vaccine can be developed and distributed or, failing that, until we reach herd immunity.”
There are many opinions on the opposite end of the spectrum regarding the reopening of schools. As these examples demonstrate, however, the mainstream media can’t be trusted to present all sides of a story.
» Cynicism with government. There are many who see COVID-19 as no more than an attempt by our federal government to exercise control over us. They see the shortage of coins, for example, as nothing but an attempt by bureaucrats to move toward a cashless society.
There will always be those among us who see conspiracies behind every major event. Lyndon Johnson, eager for power and ascendancy to the nation’s highest office, was behind the assassination of John Kennedy. Or maybe it was the mob. Or the CIA. And the Russians were involved, no doubt. The moon landing was fake. Russia controls Donald Trump. You get the idea.
If ever there existed a place for skeptical analysis, then the federal government is it. Has the COVID crisis been overblown? It depends on an individual’s perspective. If you’ve lost a friend or family member to the virus, then no. On the other hand, the flu, car crashes, heart disease, various cancers and numerous other maladies claim friends and loved ones. Dying, someone once said, is a big part of living.
» Medical research. For years we’ve heard drug companies attempt to justify high prices for prescription drugs by pointing to the extreme cost of research. We can all agree that now is the time for those research dollars to be put to use. Other than a vaccine, there may be no other clear escape from COVID-19.
Polio was once a scourge on society, with millions affected by the debilitating disease. After decades of research and work, by various people, Dr. Jonas Salk developed a polio vaccine in 1953, with the federal government endorsing Salk’s findings in 1955.
According to the National Institutes of Health, that organization and drug manufacturer Moderna have recently been successful in early trials of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Let’s hope early optimism leads to eventual success.
» Individual liberty. Ultimately, it is left to each individual to decide whether to wear a mask. Other than some businesses that are requiring customers to wear masks (and many appear not to enforce the rule), no individual is being forced to do so against his or her will. That is an observation based on a recent, weeklong road trip, when four family members and I spent the better part of a week in Texas.
We canceled our flight less than one week before, deciding to accept the airline’s offer of a voucher for future travel. Passing through two airports posed more risk than we were willing to accept.
So away four of us went, on the way to meet up with my daughter, who is stationed with the Air Force in Texas. From North Carolina, through Tennessee, into Arkansas and eventually Texas, the number of people wearing masks was likely somewhere around 60 percent, maybe higher, but no more than two-thirds in total. Even in Austin, a city known for its liberalism, that estimate varied little.
Yes, there is science supporting the use of masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and social distancing was practiced on a larger scale, from our observation.
By this point, we all know the risks associated with the virus. If an individual wishes to wear a mask, then more power to them. To those who don’t, well, it should be their prerogative.
» Long-term impact. With a crisis that has reached into the depths of society — socially, economically, politically — there will no doubt be lasting consequences. Will we be more cautious when interacting with others? Will politicians drunk on power — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comes to mind — continue to govern with a heavy hand? Will small-business owners who form the backbone of our economy ever fully recover?
Without question, as the national unemployment rate still hovers in double digits, digging out of the economic downturn created by the virus will require a deft touch. A return to high corporate tax rates, combined with over-burdensome regulation, will not produce positive results. That’s not to mention the possible reversal of tax breaks given to individuals, a reversal that could further stymie the middle class.
Again, a lot will be determined by individuals across the country. This crisis in the long run will become what we allow it to become. That’s just one more reason why the election this November is critical in terms of shaping our culture and recovering from our current woes.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
