COLUMN: Fixing the ‘last great experiment’

Historically, a person would get elected, serve one, two or three two-year legislative terms and return home. Today, far too many have served 15, 20 or more years, perhaps explaining why lawmakers established a legislative retirement system for themselves. Let’s change the length of a term from two years to four years. It costs the typical legislator $100,000 or more to stage a successful legislative election campaign and much of their financing comes from lobbyists, political action committees and special interests. A four-year term would reduce the pressure to constantly raise money and reduce the influence of these special interests.

Next, we must set term limits for how many years a member can serve. Newly elected legislators are told to take their place on the back benches, keep respectfully quiet, then they can rise in ranks of responsibility and power. It is expected they will serve many terms. We propose a limit of three four-year terms or twelve total years. This would ensure more new faces (and ideas), eliminate this apprenticeship system and promote more cooperation and compromise among members, who know there are limits for how long they have to serve. We could also eliminate costly legislative retirements.