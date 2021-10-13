COLUMN: Following Macbeth’s advice in Afghanistan

“China is smiling at the idea that it funded Pakistan so Pakistan could support the Taliban in defeating NATO.”

Mr. Howk explains, “America never understood what we faced in Afghanistan. The public line was that we were fighting terrorists. Many were led to believe there was some kind of civil war going on between the Afghan forward-looking population and the Taliban’s repressive militia or if there were some Tajik versus Pushtun battle that we would never solve. Some believe it was a series of tribal grudge matches we would never understand.

“The truth was there all along and not one president was willing to face it. Pakistan our sometimes ally--and most of the time enemy--created the Taliban in the 1990s to divide the Afghan people and gain control of the country, to allow Pakistan to keep India out of its backyard, and to train terrorists to fight India mainly in the Kashmir region. Pakistan is heavily invested in creating religious zealots who use violence to advance its foreign policy. Afghanistan was just one more battleground for Pakistan and we would not accept that fact.

“The truth that no American leader wanted to accept was obvious. Afghans told us from 2001 onward that no amount of effort in Afghanistan would bring stability if we didn't address the Pakistan policy of interference.