COLUMN: Framers, pivoters and defensemen

Sure as autumn leaves turn color and fall is the inevitable political debate season now upon us. If you are old enough to remember the Kennedy-Nixon debates, you will recall the time when there was real substance to debates; they have evolved into made-for-television spectacles that are neither good television nor very informative.

Long before the Klieg lights are lit will come lengthy discussions about formats, such as how long a candidate has to respond to a question, how much time to rebut opponents and what topics will or won’t be included. Many campaigns hire consultants to coach their candidate. The mission is to help the candidate win or, at the least, not lose the debate. In fact, most focus more on having the candidate play defense and avoid statements that will become cannon fodder on TV ads or social media. Coaches also advise candidates on everything from what color suit or dress to wear, the correct makeup (for women and men), along with the right posture, facial expressions, gestures, and voice control to employ. Coaches help carefully craft focus-group tested talking points that are rehearsed and rehearsed for hours, to the point the candidate can almost repeat them in their sleep.