COLUMN: Frequently asked questions about heaven

It may be hard to describe Heaven, but there are more than a few verses that answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Heaven. I thought you might enjoy what the Bible has to say to some of the questions we all ask from time to time.

1. Will we cry in Heaven? We’re often told that there are no tears in Heaven, but Revelation 21:4 says, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes”. I certainly don’t want to split hairs over it, but if there are not tears in Heaven, there are sure some at Heaven’s door.

2. Okay, maybe there be a tear or two shed when we arrive, but will there be pain and sorrow? Absolutely not! The Bible says without reservation, “There shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)

3. Will people in Heaven watch over us here on Earth? I think so. If they’re not watching, how can “there be more joy over sinner who repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance”. (Luke 15:7)

4. Will my family and friends who are already there recognize me? Of course they will. In fact, the Apostle Paul said at 1 Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I am also known.”