COLUMN: Frequently asked questions about heaven

“And He carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and showed me the great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God.” (Revelation 21:10)
We recently had our two nieces, Evie and Rya, visiting from Wisconsin. At 6 and 8, they are full of questions and talk about everything they hear someone mention.
Evie asked Robbie how old she was. Robbie asked, “how old do you think I am”? Evie said, “probly 100. You’ll probly be dead when I’m a teenager, but I’ll come to your funeral!” Robbie told Evie that she would see her again one day in heaven. Evie quickly replied, “No, you’ll be in the North Carolina heaven. I’ll be in the Wisconsin heaven”!
Despite her observation, there is definitely only one heaven and it’s a real place. John the Revelator did his best to describe it. But the truth is Heaven is beyond description. Our language simply doesn’t have the words to describe it.
The songwriters often refer to it as a “city foursquare” which comes right out of scripture. Indeed, the Bible says Heaven stretches 1,500 miles in every direction. Did you know that if you allowed 50% of its area for its golden streets, there would still be enough room for 9 quadrillion rooms 30 feet long, 30 feet wide, and 30 feet high? Jesus promised that he would go and prepare a place for us. Boy did He ever live up to that!
It may be hard to describe Heaven, but there are more than a few verses that answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Heaven. I thought you might enjoy what the Bible has to say to some of the questions we all ask from time to time.
1. Will we cry in Heaven? We’re often told that there are no tears in Heaven, but Revelation 21:4 says, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes”. I certainly don’t want to split hairs over it, but if there are not tears in Heaven, there are sure some at Heaven’s door.
2. Okay, maybe there be a tear or two shed when we arrive, but will there be pain and sorrow? Absolutely not! The Bible says without reservation, “There shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)
3. Will people in Heaven watch over us here on Earth? I think so. If they’re not watching, how can “there be more joy over sinner who repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance”. (Luke 15:7)
4. Will my family and friends who are already there recognize me? Of course they will. In fact, the Apostle Paul said at 1 Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I am also known.”
5. Will time exist in Heaven? Sure it will. Revelation 8:1 says, “When he opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour”. But you know what? Squire Parsons, who wrote “Sweet Beulah Land”, was right all long. “Time won’t matter anymore.”
6. Is there marriage in Heaven? No. The Bible is clear: “For in the resurrection, they neither marry nor are given in marriage”. That answers the question for those who have been widowed and remarried. (Matthew 22:30)
7. Will we have real bodies? You bet we will. Paul put it this way. “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all things to himself”. (Philippians 3:20-21)
8. Will we really have our own place? That’s a promise that came directly out of the mouth of Jesus. “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (John 14:2)
There’s much more in the Bible about Heaven. Open it and read about Heaven. You’ll enjoy the promises.