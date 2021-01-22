COLUMN: Frightened, frustrated and irritated

The great gift this Christmas was that help was on the way. The vaccine was a welcome gift 10 months into the pandemic. It is no exaggeration that North Carolina’s vaccination rollout started poorly.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen described our current status as “the most dangerous time yet,” with as many as 10,000 new cases in 24 hours and hospital beds nearing capacity. Many are frightened; most have family or friends who have had COVID.

“You’ve got a spot, take the shot,” was the catchy slogan encouraging people to be vaccinated when it was their turn. North Carolina is allocated 120,000 doses of vaccine, enough to vaccinate about 1 percent of our 10 million population each week. But the vaccines weren’t getting into enough people’s arms. In mid-January the Center for Disease Control estimated only 32 percent of our supply had been used for shots.

North Carolina adopted a delivery system that involved county health departments and hospitals as vaccinators. In an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine all 100 counties received some. When the announcement was made that those 75 and older could get shots it was like dropping the starting flag at the Charlotte 600 race. The numbers multiplied even more after the age was dropped to 65 plus.