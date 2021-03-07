COLUMN: Frustrated by Washington

3. More “Found” Ballots. It took 94 days to decide a New York Congressional race (which Republican Claudia Tenney won). But it's called Election Day—not Election Month—for a reason. Democrats’ H.R. 1 would mandate counting ballots that turn up as much as 10 days after Election Day.

4. Fewer Voter ID Safeguards. 36 states currently have some form of ID requirement to prove you are who you say you are before you vote. Novel idea, right? If the Democrats have their way with H.R. 1, states would be required to accept ballots from everyone, even if you show up without a photo ID. All they need is a signature.

We do not need to nationalize the mistakes of states from the 2020 election. Instead, we should strengthen election integrity so that we can restore voters’ faith in our democracy.

In addition to these election changes, House Democrats also voted on a bill to defund the police. Their policing bill doesn’t focus on common sense solutions like improving training, enhancing transparency, or reinforcing accountability. Instead, it forces mountains of new regulations on police departments without providing any money to comply.