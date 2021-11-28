COLUMN: Genuine confession brings divine forgiveness

As Christians, we need to be careful when it comes to sin. You can’t read this account and think that David’s sins needed to be confessed because they were so grievous. All sin distances us from God. He makes no distinction in the Bible. Consequently, what we may see as small sins grieve God just as much as David’s sins. There is no difference.

David also warned us about waiting too long to confess our sins. As Nathan pointed out, God already knows about the sin in our lives. He just wants us to own up to it and seek his forgiveness. “For this cause everyone who is godly shall pray to you in a time when you may be found.” (Psalm 32:6) While there are no limits to God’s forgiveness, the longer we wait to confess our sins, the farther it distances us from him. In short, our relationship can grow cold.

Sin is like a chronic disease. If it goes unattended, it will manifest itself in our lives in dangerous ways. I once told my Sunday School class that as a diabetic, I cannot ignore the effects of high levels of glucose in my bloodstream. I told them, “You may not see what it’s doing to me, but I see it. My lower legs itch and I stay tired. If I don’t do something about it, it will eventually kill me.”

Unconfessed sin among Christians distances us from God. It kills any chance of having the close, abiding relationship that he wants to have with us. That’s why we should remember what the Psalmist wrote: “But there is forgiveness with you…For with the Lord there is mercy, and with him is abundant redemption”. (Psalm 130:4,7)