COLUMN: Get the children back in class

The fourth reason is the deal-breaker. As many as twenty-five percent of rural students don’t have access to the high-speed broadband Internet necessary to participate in virtual learning. It is no substitute to park at a fast-food restaurant, business or even church parking lot to get the Internet. We cannot deny the intellectual development of so large a segment.

And let’s not discount the additional factor of parents who work, either in or outside the home. Childcare issues are huge in many households.

We are on the proverbial “horns of a dilemma.” Do we keep kids at home and pray they learn enough to prevent them having to repeat a year of instruction or do we force them back into the classroom, throwing health concerns to the wind?

This needn’t be an “either, or” question. There are viable options. First, we may need to restructure the school day and repurpose facilities. Children are obviously our priority, but equally so are teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and administrators. They should get in front of the line for COVID vaccine shots. And we must plan for adequate relief staffing when necessary.