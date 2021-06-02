COLUMN: God calls all to seek him

While I was still an active pastor I asked the music minister to have the great hymn "How Great Thou Art" sung by four different age groups. This was done to demonstrate that no matter where we are in life there is a search for a better life. I prayed that as these were singing that their hearts would be touched and honestly evaluate their search for Almighty God.
A child's search is finding out who God is and to ask Him into their hearts. Children have a better chance of yielding to Him than any other age group.
Youth that have accepted Jesus may be still struggling on how to walk in that new life with Him. If they have not found Him their path is still dark.
The younger and middle-aged adults may have found Him but are still wavering back and forth not knowing which way to go. The world is such a lure that it is difficult to stay on track.
The last group maybe already settled in their faith and are just waiting for our Lord's return. Some of these have given up the joy of living to sit and wait for their going home or His return.
Let’s look at those who are still searching. No matter what stage of life, we still have it constantly ingrained search within us for more than we have right now. I am reminded of that poem I learned many years ago, "Eldorado" written by Edgar Allen Poe. The word means imaginary rich place. As the poem says, a knight went searching at an early age for gold and riches, but he finally wore out, and turned to someone to ask the way to Eldorado. The response was that he must go on and on riding if he were to find such a place of riches.
Unfortunately, our society today says the same thing to all ages and some people just keep on searching. God's Word says the exact opposite but "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you" (Matt. 6:33, NKJV). This verse is a message in itself and a direct command from God. However, before going farther, let me give you a warning. You cannot separate the search for God's Kingdom and His Righteousness. They are inseparable. Unless you have God's righteousness which comes only from Jesus Christ our Lord, it is fruitless to search for His kingdom. Kingdom people are righteous people. God is perfect! God is Holy! Our goal is to be like Him. So to do so, we must seek righteousness.
The “All Things” that we will find are not riches, not luxuries, not fame, but the essentials that we need for life. The Apostle Paul makes this clear "And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Jesus Christ" (Phil.4:19, NKJV).
To seek we must first come to know the one who gave the commandment. Jesus Christ is the only way to receive the Kingdom, the only way to be righteousness. Those of you who have never received Jesus into your heart or are not sure, do not have the kingdom. You must know, not think, He is Lord.