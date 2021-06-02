COLUMN: God calls all to seek him

While I was still an active pastor I asked the music minister to have the great hymn "How Great Thou Art" sung by four different age groups. This was done to demonstrate that no matter where we are in life there is a search for a better life. I prayed that as these were singing that their hearts would be touched and honestly evaluate their search for Almighty God.

A child's search is finding out who God is and to ask Him into their hearts. Children have a better chance of yielding to Him than any other age group.

Youth that have accepted Jesus may be still struggling on how to walk in that new life with Him. If they have not found Him their path is still dark.

The younger and middle-aged adults may have found Him but are still wavering back and forth not knowing which way to go. The world is such a lure that it is difficult to stay on track.

The last group maybe already settled in their faith and are just waiting for our Lord's return. Some of these have given up the joy of living to sit and wait for their going home or His return.