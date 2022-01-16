COLUMN: God gives grace to help in time of need

Ironically, I have to confess to you how much trouble I had trying to find time for Bible study and prayer. My life was crowded and I had asked God to help me. He answered that prayer with an exclamation point!! He also let me know how much he loved me and reminded me that he would take care of things. He sent me the added measures of grace and peace to deal with what had happened. He is a great God.

When hard times come, God expects for us to model the Christian conduct that will honor him. Indeed, when the world looks at us during trying times, they should see the same person in the valley that they have seen on the mountaintop.

Needless to say, my Bible study and prayer time began to improve. In fact, God reminded me that in spite of my station in life, there are seven truths on which I can count:

1. I have a great family - blood and Christian - that loves me unconditionally.

2. Serving God will not always be easy. “And whoever does not bear his cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.” (Luke 14:27)

3. Following God with life choices can be costly. “If anyone desires to come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” (Matthew 16:24)