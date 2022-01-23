COLUMN: God has no use for religion

He’s right. The Bible says that there is only one sure way to heaven. “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)

Scripture is clear: God has no use for religion. Consider these observations that I gleaned from Neckar’s website, all of which are supported by God’s Word:

“RELIGION is what man does for God; SALVATION is what God does for man.” Isaiah 53:6 reminds us, “All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him (Christ) the iniquity of us all.”

“RELIGION clothes us with the robes of our own righteousness and God tells us in Isaiah that our righteousness are as filthy rags. SALVATION clothes us in the perfect righteousness of Christ, which alone can make us acceptable in the sight of God.” Titus 3:5 warns, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us.”

“RELIGION depends on our behaving; SALVATION depends on our believing.” That’s why Acts 16:31 says, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.”