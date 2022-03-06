COLUMN: God never runs late

“The end of a thing is better than its beginning. The patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.” (Ecclesiastes 7:8)

A friend recently shared how he applied for a promotion, but was passed over and they chose someone else. His disappointment was understandable. As he shared his frustration, however, he also read some verses from the Book of Romans that comforted him. “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith unto this grace in which we now stand. And we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance, perseverance, character, and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us.” (Romans 5: 1-5)

My friend realized that God is teaching him to be patient. In other words, when God knows the time is right, my friend knows that a promotion will come. As a Christian, he has hope even when the breaks don't seem to be going his way.