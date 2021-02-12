COLUMN: GOP senators lack objectivity

The national political landscape will distort the will of the people by a Trump verdict of acquittal in the second impeachment trial in the US Senate. Any other jury would vote to convict the former President of high crimes and misdemeanors as outlined in the Constitution.
Overwhelming evidence was presented by the House managers showing a clear link between Trump's behavior and the massive insurrection on January 6th. By false allegations of a “stolen” election, Trump fired up his base to attack, kill, and injure DC police and to massively destroy Capitol property. Trump instigated the worse insurrection since the War of 1812. He also delayed sending in the national guard, and he praised the invaders as patriots and special people. Former President Trump showed no remorse for the deaths and destruction caused by the invasion. Many Senators including the Vice President had their lives threatened during the violent invasion.
Another cogent reason for impeachment is Trump's documented attempts to change the official voting results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, etc. Massive voter fraud did not occur. It was not proven in over 60 courts including the denial of Trump's own Attorney General. After the invasion, the Chairman of the Senate Mitch McConnell declared Trump's role in the incitement was “a cancer” on our governmental structures. Later he voted contrary to his original view on the Constitution to please the Trump base represented by a click of 45 GOP senators.
The vote will go down in history as a “day of infamy.” with long lasting repercussions. A senator swears to be objective and impartial in the Senate trial for impeachment. No so withthe majority of GOP senators. The evidence was clearly shown, and they ignored the facts and the law. The GOP senate is becoming the Trump party, thereby fracturing the GOP into two groups with the majority forgiving and forgetting the damage Trump has done to democracy and the rule of law.
The only salvation of this sad situation is to hold the senate accountable to public opinion.
The events speak for themselves. Senators and others need to do what’s right vs. securing their re-election. One should have the courage of their convictions vs. doing what is expedient and selfish. History will not judge them favorably. They will be known for diminishing our democratic form of government. The ballot box will eventually correct this malpractice of justice.
LeRoy Deabler is a former Hospital CEO and healthcare consultant.