COLUMN: GOP senators lack objectivity

The national political landscape will distort the will of the people by a Trump verdict of acquittal in the second impeachment trial in the US Senate. Any other jury would vote to convict the former President of high crimes and misdemeanors as outlined in the Constitution.

Overwhelming evidence was presented by the House managers showing a clear link between Trump's behavior and the massive insurrection on January 6th. By false allegations of a “stolen” election, Trump fired up his base to attack, kill, and injure DC police and to massively destroy Capitol property. Trump instigated the worse insurrection since the War of 1812. He also delayed sending in the national guard, and he praised the invaders as patriots and special people. Former President Trump showed no remorse for the deaths and destruction caused by the invasion. Many Senators including the Vice President had their lives threatened during the violent invasion.