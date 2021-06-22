COLUMN: Health equity requires diversity in clinical trials

COVID-19 has laid bare America's health inequities.

More than one in 555 Black Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from APM Research Lab. Latino Americans are about twice as likely to die from the virus as whites.

Countless health and economic disparities contribute to this unequal toll. Fixing these inequalities will require systemic changes across our society.

One important place to get started is clinical trials, studies in which scientists test a new drug or medical device on people to evaluate whether it's effective. Ensuring that diverse groups are included in clinical trials leads to a better understanding of how a therapy will work. Without that knowledge, people of color end up at an even greater loss.

Lacking access to clinical trials can also have a direct impact on an individual's health. For patients with aggressive diseases like advanced-stage cancer, sometimes a trial drug offers the best shot at a longer life.

Communities of color have historically faced barriers to trial participation, with African Americans, who make up about 13% of the U.S. population, accounting for only 5% of enrollment in clinical trials. Latinos make up 18% of the population, but only 1% of participants.