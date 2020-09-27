COLUMN: Heat plus humidity is the climate change danger

If it is 92 degrees outside with humidity of 40%, it feels like it is 94. If it is 92 degrees and the humidity is 85%, it feels like 126 — and because your body cannot handle that for long, it can kill you.

The average temperature for the entire globe for every single month thus far in 2020 was either the warmest, or second warmest, in history as far back as scientists can tell. And that created a lot of new humidity.

Last year, the temperature of the water in the Great Lakes was up between 6 and 11 degrees warmer (depending on how deep the lake is) than the historic normal. Because the rise in evaporation increased humidity in the air, the “heat index” went up for the entire Northeastern United States and broke every heat index record on the books for that region.

This indicates we have grim times ahead unless we can control the rise in lake and ocean temperature.