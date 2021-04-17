 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMN: How an engraving, has influenced my outlook on life
0 comments

COLUMN: How an engraving, has influenced my outlook on life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

One spring, when I lived in uptown New Orleans, I rode the streetcar to a jewelry store on Canal Street. I went to the store to pick up the wedding band that had been sized for my former husband.

While I was waiting, an assistant manager showed me a wedding band that belonged to someone else. It had just been engraved. Inside the wedding band there was just one word, "Patience."

I thought to myself, "Why 'Patience?' Why not something more romantic, like 'Love always' or 'Forever yours?" That was when I was 23 years-old.

Since my days of matrimony have officially ended, I have had many adventures. I have climbed mountains, and performed ballroom dancing with a handsome man dance partner. Paramount to my adulthood, was solely operating, a solid business, for many years.

I have listened, learned, laughed, liked, loved, and launched. I feel blessed to continue sharing new experiences, daily, with my family and friends, of all ages.

Like a wedding band, my life lessons have influenced my continuing life circle.

Now, I understand the engraving, "Patience."

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark and Yasuko Rallings: Transgender: Not a phase, but a fact
Columnists

Mark and Yasuko Rallings: Transgender: Not a phase, but a fact

  • Updated

We are writing to ask all our fellow North Carolinians to join us in voicing strong opposition to state Senate Bill 514. It is sponsored by N.C. Sens. Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel and Norman Sanderson, and co-sponsored by Sens. Bob Steinburg, Chuck Edwards, Joyce Krawiec and Paul Newton. They call it the Youth Health Protection Act. It is anything but that.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts