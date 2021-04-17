COLUMN: How an engraving, has influenced my outlook on life

One spring, when I lived in uptown New Orleans, I rode the streetcar to a jewelry store on Canal Street. I went to the store to pick up the wedding band that had been sized for my former husband.

While I was waiting, an assistant manager showed me a wedding band that belonged to someone else. It had just been engraved. Inside the wedding band there was just one word, "Patience."

I thought to myself, "Why 'Patience?' Why not something more romantic, like 'Love always' or 'Forever yours?" That was when I was 23 years-old.

Since my days of matrimony have officially ended, I have had many adventures. I have climbed mountains, and performed ballroom dancing with a handsome man dance partner. Paramount to my adulthood, was solely operating, a solid business, for many years.

I have listened, learned, laughed, liked, loved, and launched. I feel blessed to continue sharing new experiences, daily, with my family and friends, of all ages.

Like a wedding band, my life lessons have influenced my continuing life circle.

Now, I understand the engraving, "Patience."

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.