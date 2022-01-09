COLUMN: How did Jesus really look?

There is also a letter that some theologians purport to have been written by Pontius Pilate to his ruler, Tiberias Caesar. Again, the description reminds me of the picture I remember seeing in my Granny’s house:

“A young man appeared in Galilee preaching with humble unction, a new law in the name of the God that sent him. At first, I was apprehensive that his design was to stir up the people against the Romans, but my fears were soon dispelled. Jesus of Nazareth spoke rather as a friend of the Romans than of the Jews.”

One day, I observed in the midst of a group of people a young man who was leaning against a tree, calmly addressing the multitude. I was told it was Jesus. This I could easily suspect so great was the difference between him and those who were listening to him. His golden-colored hair and beard gave to his appearance a celestial aspect. He appeared to be about 30 years of age.

Never have I seen a more sweeter or more serene countenance. What a contrast between him and his bearers with their black beards and tawny complexions.