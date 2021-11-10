COLUMN: How to deal with temptation

To ask whether you have ever been tempted is probably the most absurd question that you have ever heard. For we know that we have all been tempted and still are constantly tempted because Satan wants to lure us into sin. You have heard, "A fish would not get into trouble if he would keep his mouth shut." That is good advice for us as well but ours goes a lot further for Satan attacks all our senses. The instructions we give children are "Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil." Satan is lurking at our door to lead us into some type of sin.

When describing melanoma, the type of cancer I was inflicted with almost 30 years ago is often described as the "bad type." Folks, cancer is a lot like sin, there are no good types. God is not happy with sin in our lives and sin is bad just like cancer. If left untreated, it can destroy us.

We are tempted in the same way. Satan says to us, forget what God says do, but do what feels good. Our pride leads us away from God. We say “I don't need Him, I can make it by myself for I have all these degrees in education.” God wants me to use my own ability, I don't have to ask him about everything. We rationalize and say "There is absolutely nothing wrong with so and so, we can be sure there is something wrong.”