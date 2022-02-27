COLUMN: How to love our prodigal children

“But the father said to his servants, ‘Bring out the best robe and put it on him and put a ring on his hand and sandals on his feet. And bring the fatted calf here and kill it and let us eat and be merry; for this my son was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’ And they began to be merry’.” (Luke 15:22-24)

The Parable of the Prodigal Son is arguably the most “sermonized” parable in the Bible. However, all of the sermons I’ve heard on this passage only concentrate on the prodigal son. Very rarely does a pastor focus on the father of that prodigal son.

The idea for this column came from a songwriter. It is a little ironic because a lot of Christian songwriters get the ideas for their songs from sermons. I’ve always believed that the Holy Spirit can speak to us through many different voices.

Parables were used by Jesus to teach. Spiritual truths - then and now - are particularly difficult to understand because we live in a lost and dying world. Jesus used parables to teach a spiritual truth from an everyday situation that the average person in his days on earth would understand. If he were living among us today, the examples would be different. However, the spiritual truth is eternal.