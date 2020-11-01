COLUMN: I can’t be quiet anymore

All this is to say that I have the experience, the bruises and the perspective to speak to our situation today. I think I have earned my creds.

I have friends, good friends, who are stalwart supporters of Donald Trump. I have tried but cannot understand how people I have admired can continue to back Trump. Some of our presidents have been better than others, but none have been so vile, so insensitive, so unwilling to put the nation’s interests above his own. His supporters usually say they don’t like his tweets or his caustic personality but like things he has done. What are they, I ask, because I would genuinely like to know.

Well, there’s the economy, they say. Before COVID, we were doing great. They must base this mostly on the stock market, because honest evaluation will say Trump inherited a recovery from Obama. Trump has the worst job losses of any president. The unemployment rate is 10 percentage points higher than when he took office. The Federal debt burden hasn’t been so high since World War II. The gap between the shrinking middle class and the rich has grown, poverty is increasing, and housing prices are rising exponentially faster than wages. True, some of this is due to the virus, but Trump has done little to fix these problems except boast about what a great job he is doing.