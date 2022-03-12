COLUMN: I love LinkedIn

LinkedIn is an online business platform. At first, I utilized LinkedIn to search for friends not on Facebook or Instagram. Now I use it as a valuable professional tool to connect with other business people whose career pursuits and interests are similar to my own.

I have met several writers, photographers, editors, podcasters, and even a few well-known novelists and sports professionals!

I follow successful entrepreneurs such as Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran from my favorite ABC television program, "Shark Tank." I am amazed by these business gurus'.

insight on business strategies, negotiation techniques, hiring of qualified applicants, and maintaining job satisfaction in their workplace.

Every week, I learn from my network of business colleagues. Whether they are seasoned writers, public speakers, or enthusiastic college juniors and seniors working on their university's newspaper, there is a sense of encouragement and positivity shared by everyone.

I highly recommend LinkedIn. I have been influenced by other members' new ideas and professional growth experiences. Today, this business platform has assisted me to thrive in many aspects of the business world in 2022.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin writes about the unsung heroes who make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor. Her email is Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com